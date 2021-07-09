Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.71.

NYSE GIL opened at $34.36 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 145.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.78.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,816,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 804,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

