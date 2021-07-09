Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) to Hold

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AQUA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

AQUA opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57 and a beta of 1.89. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $602,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,219 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

