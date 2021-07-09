Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) to Hold

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DGSE Companies, Inc. wholesales and retails jewelry, diamonds, fine watches and precious metal bullion products to domestic and international customers via traditional and Internet channels. A wholly-owned subsidiary, Silverman Consultants, Inc., is one of the oldest and largest jewelry liquidation firms in the United States. In addition to its retail facilities, the Company operates live Internet auctions which can be accessed at www.FirstJewelryAuctions.com and www.dgse.com. “

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Envela in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

ELA opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47. Envela has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The firm has a market cap of $112.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Envela had a return on equity of 43.73% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $25.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 million. Research analysts expect that Envela will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Envela in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Envela by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Envela during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Envela by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Envela by 7.0% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 54,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Envela

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

