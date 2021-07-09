Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) to Hold

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aperam currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of APEMY opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. Aperam has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

