Zacks: Brokerages Expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.96 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will post sales of $4.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.58 billion. Whirlpool posted sales of $4.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year sales of $21.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.65 billion to $21.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $21.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.72 billion to $22.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WHR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

In related news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total value of $1,221,809.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,847.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total transaction of $15,319,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,609 shares of company stock valued at $50,730,909. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 443.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool stock traded up $4.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,757. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $257.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

