Zacks: Brokerages Expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) will announce sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the lowest is $1.04 billion. Twitter posted sales of $683.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year sales of $4.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $6.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.95.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $500,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,886 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,915. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Twitter by 142.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 101,222 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Twitter by 22.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,019,000 after acquiring an additional 64,621 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at $1,216,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Twitter by 16.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 26,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

TWTR traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.97. 14,109,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,267,125. Twitter has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.95 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.78.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

