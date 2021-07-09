Zacks: Brokerages Expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). SailPoint Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.58 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SailPoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.07.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $50.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -250.84 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.54. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $64.19.

In related news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,855 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $97,832.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 8,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $439,083.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,999.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,543,666. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,038,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,572,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,662,000 after acquiring an additional 765,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 521,579 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 35.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,508,000 after acquiring an additional 448,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 83.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 962,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after acquiring an additional 439,144 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

