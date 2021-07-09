Zacks: Brokerages Expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to post $45.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.08 million. Safehold reported sales of $37.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year sales of $188.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $186.50 million to $191.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $244.16 million, with estimates ranging from $233.70 million to $253.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. Safehold had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 4.47%.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE traded up $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,258. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 73.27 and a beta of -0.47. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $47.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.85 per share, for a total transaction of $185,297.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,202,642 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,728,321.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 125,916 shares of company stock valued at $9,184,773. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Safehold by 69.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

