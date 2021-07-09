Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) to post $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rogers Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.62. Rogers Communications reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rogers Communications.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Desjardins raised their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.63. 5,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.64. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $37.84 and a 52 week high of $53.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.3981 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 204.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at about $658,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 37.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 34,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 73.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,772,000 after acquiring an additional 135,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

