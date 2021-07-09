Zacks: Brokerages Expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to Announce $1.55 EPS

Equities analysts expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to report $1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.46. ePlus reported earnings of $1.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year earnings of $6.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. ePlus had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $352.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

ePlus stock opened at $86.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.54. ePlus has a 12-month low of $64.69 and a 12-month high of $107.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.31.

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $478,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,413.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ePlus by 1,456.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ePlus by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in ePlus during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

