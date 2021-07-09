Zacks: Brokerages Expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Energy Transfer posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,052.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.0% in the second quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 2,443,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,967,000 after acquiring an additional 94,090 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 16.6% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 79.5% in the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 238,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,172,437. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Earnings History and Estimates for Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

