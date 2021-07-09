Zacks: Brokerages Expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.44 Billion

Analysts expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to announce $12.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.01 billion and the lowest is $11.37 billion. Caterpillar posted sales of $10.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year sales of $49.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.42 billion to $50.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $55.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.08 billion to $58.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.30.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,664,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,721,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 93,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 170,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT stock traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.54. 230,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,958,553. The company has a market cap of $119.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $125.11 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 62.80%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

