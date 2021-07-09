Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.46 Million

Equities research analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will post sales of $60.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.81 million and the highest is $63.00 million. TechTarget posted sales of $34.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year sales of $242.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $236.95 million to $250.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $273.70 million, with estimates ranging from $261.47 million to $287.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on TTGT shares. TheStreet cut shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Sidoti initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

Shares of TTGT traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.99. The stock had a trading volume of 66,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,812. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $31.05 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.43. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.80 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Don Hawk sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $60,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,785. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in TechTarget by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

