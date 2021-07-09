Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Analysts expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) to report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.22). Sierra Wireless posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sierra Wireless.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $108.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 11.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWIR. TD Securities upped their target price on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC cut their target price on Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Wireless currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.16. 279,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,001. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.62. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $22.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWIR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.