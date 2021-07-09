Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Will Post Earnings of $19.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will post earnings of $19.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $10.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $23.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $7.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 174.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $49.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $42.15 to $56.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $41.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.68 to $50.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $653.47.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,084 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $1,144,116.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,682 shares of company stock worth $46,831,512. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $579.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,520. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.97. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The company has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

