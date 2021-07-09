Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.70 Million

Brokerages expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to report sales of $173.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.20 million to $184.20 million. Myers Industries posted sales of $118.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full-year sales of $681.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $643.50 million to $702.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $710.47 million, with estimates ranging from $675.60 million to $729.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Myers Industries.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.60 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,854,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,687,000 after purchasing an additional 272,210 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 22.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,121,000 after purchasing an additional 558,053 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,202,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,764,000 after purchasing an additional 148,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,772,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after buying an additional 54,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

MYE traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $760.42 million, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.47. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myers Industries (MYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.