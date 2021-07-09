Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01.

A number of research firms have commented on AVO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AVO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.65. 343,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,157. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 26.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.70. Mission Produce has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $22.93.

In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 2,443 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $53,868.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at $294,610.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 24,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $550,580.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

