Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) will announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.44). Kura Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($1.79). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KURA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,771,000 after buying an additional 61,621 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 751,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,536,000 after purchasing an additional 75,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,596,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KURA stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,750. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $43.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 24.29 and a current ratio of 24.29.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

