Zacks: Analysts Expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will announce $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.63. TowneBank reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $182.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.28 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,641. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 2,210.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

