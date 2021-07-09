Zacks: Analysts Expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Brokerages expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to post sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Two analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the highest is $1.68 billion. TechnipFMC reported sales of $3.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year sales of $6.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $7.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 2.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTI shares. AlphaValue lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 521.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,059,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,225,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.90. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $13.04.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

