Zacks: Analysts Expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.35. Invitation Homes posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. Zelman & Associates cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.64. The stock had a trading volume of 185,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,975. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 109.28, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,467,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,512,000 after buying an additional 157,638 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,977,000 after buying an additional 406,967 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,597,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,153,000 after buying an additional 646,585 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 10.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,193,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,053,000 after buying an additional 1,399,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,048,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,255,000 after buying an additional 2,747,509 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

