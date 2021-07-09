Zacks: Analysts Expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to Announce $0.96 EPS

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.01. Emerson Electric reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $3.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,961,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.62. 71,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,510. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.33. The stock has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $59.07 and a 1-year high of $99.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emerson Electric (EMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.