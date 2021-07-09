Zacks: Analysts Expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to Announce $0.96 EPS

Equities analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.01. Emerson Electric reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $3.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,961,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.62. 71,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,510. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.33. The stock has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $59.07 and a 1-year high of $99.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

