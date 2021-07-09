Zacks: Analysts Expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.51 Million

Analysts expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to announce sales of $116.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.01 million to $117.00 million. Bandwidth reported sales of $76.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year sales of $472.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $462.35 million to $476.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $559.52 million, with estimates ranging from $537.66 million to $575.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $113.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.37 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAND. TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.01. The company had a trading volume of 360,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,106. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $107.01 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -65.66 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.45.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total value of $350,763.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,979 shares in the company, valued at $544,764.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,545 shares of company stock worth $1,149,385. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,393,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,575,000 after acquiring an additional 86,478 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Bandwidth by 30.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 919,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,502,000 after buying an additional 214,783 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Bandwidth by 5.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 858,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,775,000 after buying an additional 46,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bandwidth by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 783,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,449,000 after buying an additional 106,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bandwidth by 7.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 571,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,379,000 after buying an additional 38,980 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

