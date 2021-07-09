Zacks: Analysts Expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will announce ($0.50) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.46). Autolus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,892.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.88%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million.

Several analysts recently commented on AUTL shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,672,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 107,082 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 782,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 320,859 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 75,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

AUTL stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.88. 4,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,161. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $17.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.70.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

