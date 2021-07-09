Zacks: Analysts Expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.08 Million

Equities analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to announce sales of $51.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.26 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported sales of $91.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year sales of $207.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $207.10 million to $208.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $275.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 742,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. 44.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASPS stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,981. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $14.97.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

