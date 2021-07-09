Zacks: Analysts Expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Abercrombie & Fitch posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 195.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $4.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $1.05. The company had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.29) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Shares of ANF stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.24. 44,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,527. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29.

In related news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,182,555.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,984.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,059 shares in the company, valued at $19,522,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.