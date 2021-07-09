Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will report $3.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.05 billion. Newmont posted sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year sales of $12.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $13.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $13.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Argus raised their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $249,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,673.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,840 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,344 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $63.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,970,383. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.05. Newmont has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

