Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for HEICO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.51. HEICO reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HEICO.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $466.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.88.

In other news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,589.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $149,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEI. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of HEICO by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 44,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of HEICO by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 223,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,085,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HEICO by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEI opened at $139.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.28. HEICO has a 12 month low of $92.45 and a 12 month high of $148.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.78.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is presently 7.86%.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEICO (HEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.