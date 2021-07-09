Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $244.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to announce $244.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $252.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $239.60 million. Golden Entertainment posted sales of $75.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 222.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $951.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $945.88 million to $961.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $982.12 million, with estimates ranging from $937.95 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.52 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%.

GDEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

In other news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $538,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Hill Path Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 1,311,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,141,000 after purchasing an additional 943,200 shares during the last quarter. 1060 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,497,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,955,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,414,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 146,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 70,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.75. 2,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,372. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.53. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $46.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

