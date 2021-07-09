Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Post $1.11 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will post $1.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. Five Below reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.81.

FIVE stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.86. 2,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,885. Five Below has a 52-week low of $96.61 and a 52-week high of $205.28. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.91.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Five Below by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.