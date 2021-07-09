Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) to Post $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) to announce $1.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $1.08. Duke Energy posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.08.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $100.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.39%.

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $717,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 14,818 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 16,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

