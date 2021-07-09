Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to Post $1.83 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to announce earnings per share of $1.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the lowest is $1.82. Dover posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS.

DOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.18.

DOV stock opened at $151.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. Dover has a 12 month low of $94.20 and a 12 month high of $155.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

