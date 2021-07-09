Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Check-Cap’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). Check-Cap posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check-Cap will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Check-Cap.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05).

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHEK shares. Dawson James reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Check-Cap in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Check-Cap from $1.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

NASDAQ CHEK opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. Check-Cap has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 1st quarter worth about $560,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check-Cap in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Check-Cap in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Check-Cap in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Check-Cap in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. 2.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back via biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis and report generation.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check-Cap (CHEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.