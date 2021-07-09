Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company involved in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s product candidate includes YTX-7739.Yumanity Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

YMTX has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

YMTX traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 347 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.66. Yumanity Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $36.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Yumanity Therapeutics will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YMTX. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases.

