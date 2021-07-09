Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of LON:YCA traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 271 ($3.54). 285,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,366. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 265.73. The firm has a market cap of £416.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80. Yellow Cake has a 1-year low of GBX 183.80 ($2.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 291 ($3.80).
Yellow Cake Company Profile
