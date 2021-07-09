Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:YCA traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 271 ($3.54). 285,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,366. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 265.73. The firm has a market cap of £416.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80. Yellow Cake has a 1-year low of GBX 183.80 ($2.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 291 ($3.80).

Yellow Cake Company Profile

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

