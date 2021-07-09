Yearn Secure (YSEC) Trading Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Yearn Secure (CURRENCY:YSEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Yearn Secure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yearn Secure has a market cap of $465,156.98 and $1,088.00 worth of Yearn Secure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Yearn Secure has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00055004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $298.68 or 0.00893954 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005227 BTC.

Yearn Secure Profile

Yearn Secure is a coin. Yearn Secure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 588,275 coins. Yearn Secure’s official Twitter account is @YearnSecure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Yearn Secure is ysec.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The YSEC platform will operate via smart contracts that don't have authority over the funds, only the instigator of the pre-sale will be able to interact with their locked funds as determined in the presale. “

Buying and Selling Yearn Secure

