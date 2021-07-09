Yamana Gold’s (AUY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AUY. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.85.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Yamana Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the first quarter valued at $57,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

