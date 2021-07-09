Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Receives $7.78 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.78.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AUY shares. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

NYSE AUY opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0263 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 21.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth $2,550,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $3,259,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Yamana Gold by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,573,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 181,774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Yamana Gold by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 61,805 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Yamana Gold by 905.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 180,114 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

