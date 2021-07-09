XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Down 1.9% on Insider Selling

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) shares were down 1.9% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $81.22 and last traded at $82.45. Approximately 1,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 164,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.06.

Specifically, CFO Barry Wood sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $421,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $141,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,784,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,307,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,922 shares of company stock valued at $17,360,711. 35.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on XPEL. Craig Hallum raised their target price on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.90 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 million. Research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. Cowbird Capital LP increased its position in XPEL by 425.2% in the first quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,908,000 after buying an additional 357,132 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of XPEL by 12.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,039,000 after purchasing an additional 116,062 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of XPEL by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after purchasing an additional 115,434 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its position in shares of XPEL by 383.6% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 141,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 112,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of XPEL by 365,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 65,709 shares in the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

