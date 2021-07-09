Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$4.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$5.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.43.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Xebec Adsorption stock opened at C$4.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$664.83 million and a P/E ratio of -12.16. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of C$3.63 and a 1-year high of C$11.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.