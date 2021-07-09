Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Reduces Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lowered its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,811 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. eBay comprises about 1.5% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in eBay by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $937,693,000 after buying an additional 6,410,445 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at $334,296,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $189,635,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,860,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 42.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,341,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $388,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,122 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.62. 210,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,131,241. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.68.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.44.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

