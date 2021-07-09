Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Purchases Shares of 9,509 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,509 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam grew its position in salesforce.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,633,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. grew its position in salesforce.com by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after acquiring an additional 212,900 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 21.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.78, for a total transaction of $996,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,894 shares in the company, valued at $22,226,311.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,954 shares of company stock valued at $85,033,956 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.31.

salesforce.com stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $246.84. 99,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,273,515. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $181.93 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

