Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Makes New Investment in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 987 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 15.7% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,735,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $610,604,000 after buying an additional 370,735 shares during the period. Stony Point Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 56.7% during the first quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $14,061,000 after buying an additional 22,790 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 11.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 2,875.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,445 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $23,985,000 after buying an additional 103,834 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 111.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.58.

Shares of SE traded up $7.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,245. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $101.70 and a 1-year high of $297.75. The stock has a market cap of $140.30 billion, a PE ratio of -74.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

