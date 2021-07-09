Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Lowers Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.70, for a total value of $242,581.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $956,507 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

Broadcom stock traded up $7.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $477.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,980. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.27. The company has a market capitalization of $196.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $304.18 and a one year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

