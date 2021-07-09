Wrapped BNB Price Hits $309.31 on Top Exchanges (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for $309.31 or 0.00946651 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and $341.39 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00046324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00121870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00163696 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,775.13 or 1.00307758 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,946,449 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars.

