Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) to post $5.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.40 million and the lowest is $3.00 million. Workhorse Group posted sales of $90,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5,744.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year sales of $69.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.50 million to $80.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $235.11 million, with estimates ranging from $152.40 million to $332.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Workhorse Group.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 127.42% and a negative net margin of 3,032.13%.

Several analysts recently commented on WKHS shares. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $62,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,080.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 903.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 351.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,105,264. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 26.63 and a quick ratio of 24.88. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workhorse Group (WKHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.