Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WOLWF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woolworths Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Woolworths Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of WOLWF opened at $27.94 on Monday. Woolworths Group has a one year low of $25.95 and a one year high of $33.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.46.

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,052 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

