Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has GBX 254 ($3.32) price target on the grocer’s stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 216 ($2.82).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MRW. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 202 ($2.64) price objective on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 232.67 ($3.04).

Shares of MRW opened at GBX 265.80 ($3.47) on Tuesday. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 269 ($3.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of £6.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 197.24.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

