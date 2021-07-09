Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has GBX 254 ($3.32) price target on the grocer’s stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 216 ($2.82).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MRW. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 202 ($2.64) price objective on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 232.67 ($3.04).

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

Shares of MRW opened at GBX 265.80 ($3.47) on Tuesday. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 269 ($3.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of £6.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 197.24.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.