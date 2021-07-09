Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) PT Raised to GBX 254

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the grocer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MRW. Credit Suisse Group raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Wm Morrison Supermarkets currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 254 ($3.32).

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

Shares of LON MRW traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 264.90 ($3.46). 9,489,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,866,602. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 197.24. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12 month low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 269 ($3.51). The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38. The company has a market capitalization of £6.38 billion and a PE ratio of 66.23.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.