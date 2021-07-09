Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Trading Up 1.3%

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) shares were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.60 and last traded at $65.60. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WZZAF shares. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Wizz Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Wizz Air currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.20.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.